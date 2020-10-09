Tamar Braxton's Ex David Adefeso Addresses His Restraining Order Against Her and Their Breakup

David Adefeso is addressing his split from Tamar Braxton and his request for a restraining order. Adefeso took to Instagram Live on Wednesday to share his side of the story regarding their breakup.

Adefeso began by addressing the issue of mental health in America.

"Mental health is real. It's really real. It's a terrible thing that happens to people and there's no reason why we should be ashamed of it," Adefeso shared. "We should be able to talk about it openly… and not consider it to be a stigma. It is not a stigma."

"One thing we can't forget, however, is the impact on the family," he added, referring to those who care for and live with people dealing with mental health issues. "It's hard… but it's important that we continue to stand by and support people who have mental health [issues]."

Last month in an emotional Instagram post, Braxton credited Adefeso with saving her life after he found her unresponsive in their home and called emergency services back in July

The Braxton Family Values star was rushed to the hospital on July 16 after, according to multiple reports, she was found unresponsive by Adefeso at the Ritz-Carlton Residences in downtown Los Angeles, where they were staying. She was then transferred to a hospital facility in Los Angeles to receive more specialized mental health treatment from top specialists.

Earlier this week and nearly two months since she was first hospitalized, Adefeso filed for a domestic violence restraining order against Braxton. Adefeso later confirmed on Instagram Live that their relationship was over, but said that after two years together, he "can't forget that love."

"I love Tamar with my entire heart. I loved her from day one… I loved her with everything I had, and I stood by her through thick and thin," he said. "I will continue to stand by Tamar no matter what."

Adefeso alleged that he was a victim of domestic abuse, and claimed Braxton assaulted him, after first addressing the "stigma" he feels exists in this country toward men who report being the victim of domestic violence.

"I will never, ever bring myself to attack Tamar, somebody I've spent so long with… [but] I'll speak the truth," he continued. "I've been a victim of domestic violence, of domestic assault. I was attacked."

According to Adefeso, he was "driving at high speed" when he was unexpectedly "attacked with a blow to [his] neck" by Braxton.

Adefeso claims that the attack left him disoriented, confused and scared, to the point where he felt the need to call his mother during the alleged altercation, because he was so frightened and concerned for his well-being.

He went on to claim that "after the blow [to his neck], I was being secretly recorded." He alleges that Braxton taped his reaction to being hit and sent it to his family and friends -- although Adefeso does not explain what he believes was the intent of this alleged action.

Adefeso further claims that the alleged incident led him to crash his Rolls-Royce and caused $30,000 in damages. He says that this alleged altercation was his basis for requesting a restraining order.

ET has reached out to Braxton for comment on her ex's allegations. According to The Blast's source, Braxton is alleging that Adefeso was in fact the aggressor in the alleged domestic violence incident, where she claims he assaulted her and threatened to kill her in a murder-suicide. The source tells the website that Braxton only grabbed Adefeso after he became physical.

On his Instagram Live talk, Adefeso addresses and denies accusations of physically abusing Braxton, which he says have been leveled against him. He calls the accusations "a complete and absolute falsehood."

"I've never, ever, ever, and never will ever put my hand on a woman," Adefeso said. "I grew up in a household where my parents were married for 50 years… and my mom and dad were the most loving and kind couple... I didn't grow up in that [kind of] environment."

"I never laid a hand on Tamar Braxton, or any woman, in my entire life," he reiterated. "What you've been told is false."

Less than two months ago, Adefeso and Braxton seemed to be in much better place relationship-wise. After Braxton's hospitalization, Adefeso spoke out publicly about her condition, explaining that she'd been struggling with depression.

"Tamar is a beautifully talented woman, a devoted mother, a loving girlfriend, a dear sister and a special friend to countless people," he said in a statement to The Blast in July. "This is an extremely difficult time for Tamar and her family as she navigates professional and personal struggles including her battle with depression."

His statement continued, "Tamar is currently receiving the best available medical attention to address those struggles and strengthen her mental health, and her family and I will remain by her side throughout her treatment."

For more on what Braxton had to say about her mental health issues, check out the video below.