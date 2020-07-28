Tamera Mowry-Housley Pays Tribute to Late Niece on What Would've Been Her 20th Birthday

Tamera Mowry-Housley is honoring what would have been her late niece, Alaina Housley’s, 20th birthday. Housley and 11 others died in a tragic shooting at the Borderline Bar & Grill in Thousand Oaks, California, in 2018.

On Monday, Mowry, 42, posted an old photo of her son, Aden, now 7 years old, hanging with Housley.

“When I look at Aden, I see glimpses of you,” Mowry wrote. “Not a day goes by that I don’t think of you. You were such an angel on this earth, and now you are one in heaven. I miss you. Happy heavenly 20th birthday Lai Lai @alaina.housleyy #myangel #happybirthday.”

After Housley was confirmed missing following the shooting, Mowry and her husband, Adam Housley, helped search for the then 18-year-old. The family later confirmed that Housley had been killed, with Adam speaking to ET following the news.



"She was an incredible, beautiful girl who didn't hurt anybody, and was excited to go to Italy for a program overseas. Senseless, man, just senseless," he said.

Shortly after, Mowry returned to work on The Real and broke down discussing the devastating loss. “She was my niece from marriage, but she was my friend and my sister from my heart," she said.

In May 2019, Mowry took to Instagram to share how she was continuing to mourn Housley.

"Missing you every day," the Sister, Sister star wrote. "I often do a double take at women that remind me of you! The pain of how you were taken from us comes back."

“I randomly envision hearing your voice and holding Aden and Ariah's hands like you did," she continued. "I wish you were here to see my children grow, and for us to see the woman you were to become. I'll have to accept we have a warrior of an angel watching over us now. Love you. #AlainasVoice #MyAngel."

See more on Mowry and Housley below.