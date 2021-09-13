Tanya Fear, Missing 'Doctor Who' Actress, Found In Los Angeles

Actress Tanya Fear, known for her role on the show "Doctor Who," was found Monday after she was reported missing in Los Angeles last week, an LAPD spokesperson confirmed to CBS News.



Fear, 31, was initially reported missing on September 9, the spokesperson said. The department is not releasing any additional information at this time.

Fear's family spread word of her disappearance with the hashtag #FindTanyaFear and set up a dedicated Twitter account to share updates on the search.

Alex Cole, her manager, said the actress seemed fine when he saw her just before her disappearance. "Since she's been here, she's had a great career and this is just the beginning," Cole told KABC-TV on Sunday. "We're obviously concerned and [hope] we find out this is a simple mistake and we find her."

Fear is best known for her roles in television and film, which include portrayals of Dr. Jade McIntyre on a 2018 episode of Doctor Who and Harlow in Kick-Ass 2. The British actress, whose real name is Tanyaradzwa, moved to Los Angeles to further her career several years ago, after studying at Kings' College University in London, her family said in a statement. She had just begun working in stand-up comedy when she went missing, the statement said.

