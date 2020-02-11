Taraji P. Henson to Host the 2020 American Music Awards

Taraji P. Henson is going to be taking her place in the spotlight at the 2020 American Music Awards! The celebrated Empire star has signed on to host this year's award show.

Henson will serve as the emcee for one of music's biggest nights, which will broadcast live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

"The AMAs brings together the music community to celebrate what really drives all artists - the fans," Henson shared in a statement released by ABC and Dick Clark Productions.

"I’m proud to take the stage as this year’s host – and also a fan - for what promises to be an electrifying night of music," Henson added.

This year's AMAs will feature live performances -- including a number from Dua Lipa -- and will also hand out the show's coveted trophies.

This year, The Weeknd and Roddy Ricch lead the pack with eight nominations each, with Megan Thee Stallion snagging five noms. Meanwhile, Justin Bieber, Lady Gaga, Taylor Swift, Doja Cat, Bad Bunny and DaBaby each earned four.

Swift is the record holder for most-ever AMA wins at 29, and could further cement her record holder status if she takes home a win in any of the four categories she's nominated in.

The performance packed ceremony will air live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Nov. 22.

