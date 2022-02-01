Taraji P. Henson to Star as Shug Avery in 'The Color Purple'

Taraji P. Henson's itch to sing has been scratched. The Oscar and Emmy-nominated actress is set to star as Shug Avery in The Color Purple, ET has confirmed.

The 51-year-old actress will join H.E.R. and Corey Hawkins in the Blitz Bazawule-directed project for Warner Bros.' film adaptation of the Broadway musical of the same name. The Tony-winning musical was an adaptation of the 1982 Pulitzer Prize-winning novel by Alice Walker, which Steven Spielberg also adapted for his 1985 film starring an ensemble cast that included Whoopi Goldberg, Oprah Winfrey, Danny Glover and Margaret Avery.

Bazawule (Black King, The Burial of Kojo, Cherish the Day) will direct the fresh take on the Broadway musical, according to Variety, which was first to report the news. The outlet is also reporting Marcus Gardley (The Chi) wrote the screenplay based on Walker's novel, Spielberg's film and the stage musical.

Winfrey, who played Sofia in the 1985 film, is producing the film via her Harpo Films company. Spielberg is also on board as a producer.

The Color Purple follows Celie Harris' life amid her struggles as an African-American woman who lives in the South during the early 1900s. Henson will play the same role Margaret Avery played in the 1985 film -- a jazz and blues singer. The likes of Jennifer Hudson and Michelle Williams have also played Shug Avery onstage.

Hawkins is set to play the role of Harpo and H.E.R. has been cast as Squeak. The lead role of Celie has not yet been cast.

Henson's casting comes just weeks after she starred as Miss Hannigan in NBC's Annie Live! Her performance landed her an NAACP Image Award nomination for Outstanding Actress in a Television Movie, Limited Series or Dramatic Special.

It's no secret Henson's been wanting to do musicals. Henson, who offered a glimpse of her dazzling voice in the 2005 film Hustle & Flow, said as much when she co-hosted ET back in October. She told ET's Kevin Frazier that she was enthralled with her role as the ghost of Constance Hatchaway in Disney's Muppets Haunted Mansion because she got the opportunity to show off her singing pipes. She added that the role in the Disney+ special is what helped her land Annie Live!

"Yeah, because the producers from Disney kept coming by my room when [I] was getting my makeup and hair," she explained, "and they were like, 'Oh, my god. You're so good. Oh, we didn't know you could do this' and I was like, 'I would like to do this more.' And the next thing you know I get the call for Annie [Live!], so whoever is responsible, thank you!"