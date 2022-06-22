Tarek and Heather Rae El Moussa to Star in New HGTV Show 'The Flipping El Moussas'

The El Moussas are letting you into their flipping world! HGTV has greenlit a new 8-episode docuseries with Tarek and Heather Rae El Moussa titled TheFlipping El Moussas.

The docuseries, which is set to premiere on the network in 2023, will follow both the professional and personal lives of the couple -- who got married in 2021 -- as they work through a renovation, a house move and the emotional journey of expanding their family.

Staying on brand, the series will also highlight how Tarek is getting Heather Rae more involved in the flipping business and the couple’s desire to build their empire together.

“We are so excited to bring viewers into our world to see the ins and outs of our day-to-day lives,” Tarek and Heather Rae said in a statement.

HGTV

“As busy parents and successful real estate experts, fans can watch us as we go from making breakfast for the kids in the morning, to making business deals by the afternoon," they added. "The cameras are capturing our journey like never before and we can’t wait to share it all.”

The news of Tarek and Heather Rae’s new series comes after it was announced that season 2 of Tarek’s solo series, Flipping 101 With Tarek El Moussa, will premiere in 2023.

In March, Tarek’s HGTV original unscripted series, Flip or Flop -- which he starred in with his ex-wife, Christina Hall -- ended after 10 seasons.

Heather Rae and Tarek recently spoke with ET at the MTV Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted and teased their new beginnings -- and if Heather Rae was ready to make the crossover from real estate to home reno.

“Yeah, my man is so talented, I've already learned so much from him and I would love to get into the flipping business more,” the Selling Sunset star told ET. “I love real estate. I'm in the business, so why not cross over?”

“Plus, we have fun together getting to film together,” Tarek added.

Heather Rae confirmed that the extra time together would be a bonus. “Yeah, be together every day,” she said. “Well, we already are, you know, but even more.”