Tarek El Moussa and Christina Hall Take on One Last Project Together in 'Flip or Flop: The Final Flip'

Tarek El Moussa and Christina Hall are taking on one final project together.

The former married couple will embark on their last flip for a one-hour HGTV special, Flip or Flop: The Final Flip, which will air Thursday, Dec. 1 at 8 p.m. ET/PT. It will also be available to stream the same day on Discovery+.

In the special, Tarek and Christina, who have led the Flip or Flop franchise for nearly a decade, take on one last project -- a large duplex in Sunset Beach that proves to be one of their most expensive and challenging flips ever. Simultaneously, they’ll reflect on the house-flipping lessons they've learned, the craziest issues encountered and the Southern California renovations they completed together over 10 seasons of Flip or Flop.

According to the HGTV announcement, they purchase "a costly property near the beach with plans to convert it from a duplex to a single-family home. The pair will contend with layout issues, permit delays, mounting costs and the uncertainties of working with a new contractor to create a gorgeous property with a coastal contemporary design and views of the water."

While Flip or Flop: The Final Flip marks the end of Tarek and Christina's partnership, both will continue their relationship with the Discovery family separately.

Flipping 101 With Tarek El Moussa and Christina on the Coast will both return in 2023 for new seasons on Discovery+. Tarek will also debut a previously announced new series with wife Heather Rae, The Flipping El Moussas, and Christina will star in a new series, Christina in the Country.