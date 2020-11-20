Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae Young's New Home Was Flooded

Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae Young's plans for remodeling their new home have definitely not gone according to plan. On Thursday, Young shared that their home in Newport Beach, California, flooded, leaving behind plenty of damage.

"Wellllllll we haven't had the best of luck with our new home," she wrote on Instagram. "We bought it and decided to remodel and now it looks like a war zone. We had some major flooding and water got everywhere and they had to rip up the floors, ceiling and tons of other stuff!! And we are super super behind!!! 😩."

Still, the 33-year-old Selling Sunset star said the couple was looking on the bright side of things, also sharing photos of the two in the house holding hands.

"But the good news is I got to film with my handsome man for #flipping101 today and we always have a blast," she wrote. "With so much stress we aren't letting this bring us down. Eye on the prize & the prize is a perfect ocean view!!"

Meanwhile, 39-year-old El Moussa shared the same photo on Instagram and also said he was staying positive.

"Ugh, when it rains it pours!" he wrote. "We are now way behind schedule and way over budget lol. Over the years I've learned...when life gives you lemons you smile and make margaritas! I'm not letting this one get me down!"

Back in September, the Flipping 101 star shared on Instagram that demolition had begun on their new home. He previously shared that the outdoor space on the property featuring a view overlooking the Pacific is why he and Young "fell in love" with the house.

ET spoke with Young and El Moussa last month, when they talked about their upcoming wedding plans. The two got engaged in June, and said they're planning to tie the knot in summer 2021. They also shared that while his two kids -- Taylor, 10, and Brayden, 5 -- will definitely be a part of their celebration, his ex-wife and mother of his children, Christina Anstead, will not be.

"No, no exes at the wedding," El Moussa said, explaining that they are planning on having a small wedding with no cameras. "Small, less distractions, more intimate, better conversations with the people around us. You know, we just think smaller is better."

Young added, "Just intimate, with our best friends and family. We're gonna have to be strict with our list."

Watch the video below for more.