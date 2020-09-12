Tarek El Moussa Calls Out Christine Quinn For Saying 'Sh**ty Things' About Him and Heather Rae Young

Tarek El Moussa isn't entertained by Christine Quinn's comments about his relationship with Heather Rae Young. The Flip or Flop star called out Quinn for saying "sh**ty things" about him and Young during the couple's Tuesday appearance on the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast.

El Moussa, 39, and Young, 33, discussed their upcoming wedding, and who from the Selling Sunset cast may be invited to the ceremony. Young diplomatically shared that she'll have to see who she's "talking to" at that point.

"Honestly, coronavirus has changed a lot of dynamics for my relationships in general," she admitted. "And with my cast members and the people I work with, you know, I haven't seen anyone. I mean, I see Jason occasionally -- he's actually coming over this evening. I've seen Mary. You know, we see each other every so often. It's just been such a different vibe the last, like, eight months."

Young listed most of her castmates as people she still keeps in touch with -- leading to the question of whether Quinn was the only one potentially not getting an invite. That's when El Moussa got candid.

"Christine has a big mouth," he said. "She said some sh**ty things about us. And that's about it. We're not really interested in dealing with her nonsense."

The HGTV star cited an interview Quinn had with Page Six in July, during which she called El Moussa and Young "Speidi," referring to Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag.

"It's really funny to see Heather's relationship play out because her and her boyfriend have such an interesting dynamic," she said at the time. "I call them 'Speidi' all the time because it's like articles all the time about baking cookies, you know, watching movies. It's ridiculous, so you know, you're going to see the girls and I just get so tired of it."

On Tuesday's podcast, El Moussa explained why he didn't take Quinn's comments in jest.

"Listen, just because she's never been famous before and she doesn't know how it works, she doesn't have to talk," he said. "It just makes her look stupid. So, she was trying to claim that, you know, we're out there calling paparazzi on ourselves. I'm sorry. I've been on TV for 10 years."

The father of two reflected on his high-profile split from Christina Anstead, and how he "couldn't get away from the paparazzi" at the time.

"Of course, people are interested in our lives," Young chimed in. "He hadn't been with another woman in four and a half years. Of course, they're going to be interested in another reality star dating a reality star."

But despite the back-and-forth, El Moussa said there's "no bad blood" between them and Quinn -- they just "stay away."

"So anyways, just a few rude comments," he quipped. "She's telling me to shut up right now. But it's fine. There's no bad blood. I just don't deal with her bullsh*t."

See more on the couple in the video below.