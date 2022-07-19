Taron Egerton Sets the Record Straight on Rumors He'll Play Wolverine

Taron Egerton can't seem to escape the Wolverine rumors. The 32-year-old actor denied more theories that he's set to play the iconic X-Men character, speaking up on SiriusXM's Pop Culture Spotlight with Jessica Shaw this week. The tidbit marks over two years of speculation surrounding Egerton's potential casting -- ET first spoke to him about the rumor at 2019 Comic-Con.

"It's really flattering that people think that I'm the guy to do it," Egerton said this week, "but there's no truth."

In 2019, Egerton voiced an almost identical sentiment. "I'd never really thought of myself that way," he said at the time. "There’s no truth to it but it's a lovely rumor."

Clearly, the denial didn’t stop fans, who will not stop campaigning for Egerton to take over the role from former The Wolverine star Hugh Jackman, and Egerton's friendship with Jackman doesn't slow them down. Nevertheless, Egerton says he and Jackman have never even discussed the possibility.

"I mean, it's not a real thing," he said this week. "You know, if it was like, if it was a real thing, of course, I'd talk to him about it, but it's not a real thing."



But would Egerton even consider it? Maybe not. "I would only want to do it if I felt like I was the right person to do it," he said. "And I, I'm not." He elaborated, "I have times in my life where I'm in shape for work, but it's not most of the time and like to, to play Wolverine, you'd have to be cut to shreds… Very flattering, but no truth."

Though he may not be destined for X-Men fame, Egerton is currently starring in Apple TV+'s Black Bird, the true crime thriller which also features the final television appearance of the late Ray Liotta, who plays Egerton's father.



"He had what I can only describe as a sort of creative glow," Egerton said of Liotta's acting. "It's probably the most profound relationship I've ever had on set with another actor… I felt that he loved me."