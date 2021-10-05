Tasha Mack and Malik Wright Return in the First Teaser for Paramount Plus' Revival of 'The Game'

The first look at the Paramount+ revival of The Game has arrived!

On Tuesday, Paramount+ revealed its first look at the upcoming series with a teaser and photos featuring a mix of several original cast members and new players to the franchise. At the center of the revival are Wendy Raquel Robinson and Hosea Chanchez, who reprise their roles as mother-son duo Tasha Mack and Malik Wright. The show follows the two as they relocate from San Diego to Sin City "to offer a modern-day examination of Black culture through the prism of pro football."

"The team will tackle racism, sexism, classism and more as they fight for fame, fortune, respect and love – all while trying to maintain their souls as they each play The Game," the show's official synopsis explains.

The teaser highlights the new faces joining the cast, including Chicago Fire's Adriyan Rae, who will portray the daughter of Jason and Kelly Pitts, Brittany Pitts, Tyler Perry’s The Oval actress Vaughn Hebron as Jamison Fields, an undrafted free agent, and Sneaky Pete's Analisa Velez as Raquel Navarro, Brittany's best friend. Tim Daly, who plays self-made billionaire Colonel Ulysses S. Thatcher, and Toby Sandeman, who plays Garret Evans, the top football player in the league, will also star in the series.

Former stars Brittany Daniel and Pooch Hall will also make special appearances as Kelly Pitts and Derwin Davis, respectively.

Original show creator Mara Brock Akil returns as executive producer alongside showrunner Devon Greggory, Salim Akil, Tom Russo, and Kelsey Grammer.

Tia Mowry revealed that she won't be reprising her role as Melanie "Med School" Davis for the revival but A Black Lady Sketch Show star Gabrielle Dennis is more open to the idea. In July, ET spoke with the actress whose first major TV role was in the sports drama.

"I'd love to go back! You know I love all my The Game fam," she said when asked whether she'd be open to returning for the revival. Dennis made no promises but teased at the possibility of an appearance saying "you never know" what could happen.

The 10-episode first season of the new series will stream exclusively on Paramount+ starting on Nov. 11, where all nine seasons of the original series are currently available to watch.