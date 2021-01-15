Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn Are 'In It for the Long Haul,' Source Says

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn are "in it for the long haul." The singer and the actor have been dating for about four years and appear to be stronger than ever. Just last week, they were photographed holding hands on a rare outing in London, where they are quarantining together.

A source tells ET, "Taylor has gotten more and more comfortable being public with Joe and letting fans in on their romance in a way that she feels is still protecting it. She loves Joe so much and, of course, is not trying to hide their relationship, but she prefers to keep specific details private."

The source adds, "Taylor and Joe are in it for the long haul and totally see a future with each other. They don’t need outside praise or attention and are so fulfilled just being with each other and growing together as a couple."

Alwyn and Swift's time spent together in quarantine, meanwhile, has been great for the pair. They even collaborated on her album, Folklore, with the actor -- under the pseudonym William Bowery -- co-writing a number of her songs, among them "Betty" and "Exile."

Last month, another source told ET that the singer's beau has been a "great support system" as she's dealt with not only the global threat of the coronavirus, but also her mother's health battle.

"He is the one constant in her life that she can truly rely on," ET's source said. "Joe has helped Taylor with her music, inspiring it. She is so grateful for him and in love with him. He is her cheerleader and rock. They have spoken about their future together and they love celebrating the holidays together."

While promoting Folklore, Swift even shared some insight into her and Alwyn's relationship, revealing how they bonded over sad songs. Watch the video below to hear what she said.