Taylor Swift 'Can See Herself Marrying' Joe Alwyn, Source Says

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn are still going strong. A source tells ET that the 31-year-old singer and 30-year-old actor "are so in love."

"They grew closer than ever during the quarantine and she really trusts him," the source says. "They've been continuing to be pretty low-key about their relationship to the outside world to continue to protect it."

As for whether Swift is hearing wedding bells in their future, the source shares, "They've discussed future plans and Taylor can see herself marrying Joe one day."

Last week at the Brit Awards, Swift gave a rare shout-out to her boyfriend while accepting the Global Icon Award, though he was lumped in with the other guys that worked on her Folklore album.

"Thank you, Aaron Dessner, Jack Antonoff, Joe," she said after also thanking her friends and family, the NHS and her British fans.

Mixing business with pleasure seems to be working for these two. A source also told ET earlier this year that Swift and Alwyn are "very happy together," and noted that "Taylor is so appreciative to have Joe in her life."