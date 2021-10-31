Taylor Swift Dazzles As She Opens Star-Studded 2021 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony

Taylor Swift is proving once again that she's a music legend. The songstress kicked off the 2021 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony on Saturday and slayed.

After last year's virtual and pre-recorded Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony, this year's event was a return to form, and Swift kicked off the star-studded event in style for a capacity crowd at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio.

Rocking a curve-hugging black lace bodysuit, the Evermore artist paid tribute to one of the night's honorees, Carole King, with a gorgeous reimagined rendition of King's beloved tune "Will You Still Love Me Tomorrow.”

After the incredible performance -- which left King misty-eyed as she watched -- Swift addressed the music legend's impact, sharing, "I cannot remember a time when I didn’t know Carole King’s music. I was raised by two of her biggest fans, who taught me the basic truths of life as they saw it: That you should treat people the way you want to be treated, that you must believe that you can achieve whatever you want to in life, and that Carole King is the greatest songwriter of all time."

Kevin Kane/Getty Images

King also performed later in the evening, leading the audience in a singalong rendition of "You’ve Got a Friend."

This year's performance-packed ceremony featured a slew of big names performing iconic hits -- including Jennifer Hudson's impressive cover of Aretha Franklin's "(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman."

One of the standout highlight moments of the night came courtesy of LL Cool J, who delivered an incredible medley performance that featured some of his biggest hits, with help from surprise guests Eminem and Jennifer Lopez!

LL Cool J featuring Eminem - Rock The Bells at the Rock and Roll Hall Of Fame via Roger Gatsman Instagram. pic.twitter.com/QgoeTSntVP — Ka 🌻🌼🌿 (@alphaxcentaurix) October 31, 2021

Additional stars included Mickey Guyton, H.E.R., Keith Urban and Christina Aguilera, all paying tribute to Tina Turner, and the four-hour ceremony came to an end as Paul McCartney introduced and then performed with the Foo Fighters to close out the night.