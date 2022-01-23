Taylor Swift Refutes Damon Albarn's Claims That She Doesn't Write Her Own Music, Albarn Apologies

Taylor Swift didn’t like the tune Blur frontman Damon Albarn took with his latest criticism about her. During an interview with the Los Angeles Times, Albarn shared his thoughts on today’s musicians. In a series of tweets highlighting the article, the publication shared that Albarn thinks Billie Eilish is “exceptional.” But when it came to Swift, he had other thoughts.

“She doesn’t write her own songs,” he told the publication.

The statement was made after the reporter mentioned that Swift is a writer, who also co-writes as well. “That doesn’t count. I know what co-writing is. Co-writing is very different to writing,” Albarn said in response. “I’m not hating on anybody, I’m just saying there’s a big difference between a songwriter and a songwriter who co-writes. Doesn’t mean that the outcome can’t be really great. And some of the greatest singers – I mean, Ella Fitzgerald never wrote a song in her life. When I sing I have to close my eyes and just be in there. I suppose I’m a traditionalist in that sense.”

@DamonAlbarn I was such a big fan of yours until I saw this. I write ALL of my own songs. Your hot take is completely false and SO damaging. You don’t have to like my songs but it’s really fucked up to try and discredit my writing. WOW. https://t.co/t6GyXBU2Jd — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) January 24, 2022

The "All Too Well" singer caught wind of the tweets and decided to share her thoughts on Albarn's take. “@DamonAlbarn I was such a big fan of yours until I saw this,” the 33-year-old songstress tweeted.

“I write ALL of my own songs. Your hot take is completely false and SO damaging. You don’t have to like my songs but it’s really f***d up to try and discredit my writing. WOW,” she added. “PS I wrote this tweet all by myself in case you were wondering,” she concluded.

Swift had the support of Swifties and her longtime collaborator, Jack Antonoff, who chimed in. “I’ve never met damon albarn and he’s never been to my studio but apparently he knows more than the rest of us about all those songs taylor writes and brings in. Herb,” the Bleachers frontman wrote.

Antonoff added, “If you were there … cool … go off. if not … maybe …. shut the f**k up?”

i’ve never met damon albarn and he’s never been to my studio but apparently he knows more than the rest of us about all those songs taylor writes and brings in. herb. — jackantonoff (@jackantonoff) January 24, 2022

After learning of the backlash, Albarn replied to Swift’s now-viral tweet, with an explanation of his statement. “I totally agree with you,” he wrote. “I had a conversation about songwriting and sadly it was reduced to clickbait. I apologise unreservedly and unconditionally. The last thing I would want to do is discredit your songwriting. I hope you understand. - Damon”

Swift has yet to respond.

The "Shake It Off' singer, who is credited as a writer or co-writer on all of her music, has recently rereleased versions of her albums after a highly publicized dispute with Scooter Braun, who was sold all the rights to her masters. So far the singer has released Taylor’s Versions of Red and Fearless.