Taylor Swift Sends 'Folklore' Cardigan to Kobe Bryant's Daughter Natalia -- and She's 'Obsessed'

Taylor Swift made Natalia Bryant's day. The singer graciously gifted Swifties with a brand new album, Folklore, on Friday -- and then gifted a special few with a cardigan inspired by the record's first single.

Among the celebs Swift sent a cardigan to was Kobe and Vanessa Bryant's daughter Natalia. The 17-year-old couldn't help but express her excitement on her Instagram Story. "Thank you SO much @taylorswift…I am OBSESSED with ‘folklore’!!!" she wrote alongside a pic of the cardigan.

Vanessa also shared a pic of Natalia holding up the gift, writing, "Thank you @taylorswift #Cardigan."

The cardigan Swift sent out looks just like the one she wears in the "Cardigan" music video, and is available for purchase online.

The 30-year-old singer was all about drawing connections with this album, she revealed to fans ahead of Folklore's release.

"One thing I did purposely on this album was put the Easter eggs in the lyrics, more than just the videos," she shared. "I created character arcs and recurring themes that map out who is singing about who."

"Cardigan," which is track No. 2, is about "a lost romance and why young love is often fixed so permanently within our memories. Why it leaves such an indelible mark."

"I knew you, playin' hide and seek and giving me your weekends," Swift sings. "And when I felt like I was an old cardigan under someone's bed / You pulled me on and said I was your favorite."

