Taylor Swift Shares 'Fearless (Taylor's Version)' Tracklist

Taylor Swift shared the tracklist for her upcoming album, Fearless (Taylor's Version).

After encouraging her fans to decode her "from the vault" songs, the 31-year-old singer unveiled the names of all the 27 songs that are featured in the rerecorded version of her 2008 album. The new record includes six songs "from the vault."

"Here’s the full track list, my friends. I’m really honored that @keithurban is a part of this project, duetting on That’s When and singing harmonies on We Were Happy," Swift expressed on Saturday. "I was his opening act during the Fearless album era and his music has inspired me endlessly. I’m counting down the minutes til we can all jump into this brave world together, filled with equal parts nostalgia and brand newness. Head first, Fearless 💛."

The new vault songs are "You All Over Me" featuring Maren Morris (which was released last month), "Mr. Perfectly Fine," "We Were Happy," "That's When" featuring Keith Urban, "Don't You," "Bye Bye Baby," and a bonus version of "Love Story."

The six new-to-fans songs were written at the same time as the other Fearless-era tunes, when Swift was between 16 and 18. The singer previously explained that these particular tracks were "held back" from the 2008 album for "different reasons," all of which "seem unnecessary" now.

The inclusion of the previously unheard songs, Swift noted, will give fans the "full picture" of Fearless.

Fearless (Taylor's Version) is the first of five albums the multi-GRAMMY winner will release rerecordings of, following her highly-publicized feud with Big Machine Label Group's Scooter Braun and Scott Borchetta over her original master recordings.

Fearless (Taylor's Version) will be released on April 9.