Taylor Swift's 'All Too Well' Snubbed From Academy Awards Shortlist

Swiftie fans are gonna have to shake it off, after the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences snubbed Taylor Swift's All Too Well for the Oscars Live Action Short Film category when the shortlist was announced on Wednesday.

There were 200 films eligible in the category, and of those, 15 advanced for a chance at an Oscar nomination. Many fans thought the epic 15-minute short film for the song "All Too Well" would be a sure thing to land on the shortlist. But alas, Swift didn't get that nomination, and neither did Kendrick Lamar, whose We Cry Together also was thought to be a strong contender.

Some of the films that did make the shortlist in the live-action category include An Irish Goodbye, The Red Suitcase and Warsha. But it wasn't all bad news for the Midnights singer. Swift landed in the Original Song category shortlist for "Carolina," which was featured in Where the Crawdads Sing.

There were 81 eligible songs in the Original Song category shortlist, with 15 tracks advancing. Along with Swift's "Carolina," other songs include Rihanna's "Lift Me Up" from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and Lady Gaga's "Hold My Hand" from Top Gun: Maverick.

Earlier this month, the songstress turned filmmaker sat down with director Martin McDonagh for Variety's Directors on Directors interview, and she opened up about making her short film, All Too Well.

The singer has previously explained how much the song the short film is based on means to her, and Swift said that she wouldn't have been able to direct the film had she done so when it was first released on her 2012 album, Red.

"Back then, I was just starting the process of writing music videos and just starting to use songs as a creative writing prompt, but I was not in a place where I was [ready]," Swift shared with McDonagh. "First of all, emotionally, I was going through exactly what the short film depicts."

According to Swift, she feels that "time is such an incredible asset to us when we have these stories that are hard to tell in the moment."

The final nominees are set to be announced Jan. 24, and the 95th Academy Awards will be held March 12 at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.