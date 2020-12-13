Taylor Swift's Friends and Fans Send Their Love on Her 31st Birthday -- See the Sweet Messages!

Taylor Swift is feeling the love. Just days after dropping yet another surprise album, Evermore, the songstress celebrated her 31st birthday, and was inundated with messages of love, support and well-wishes from her famous friends and celebrity fans.

Blake Lively shared a snapshot of Swift -- in which Lively herself appears off to the side and almost cut off -- and thanked the songstress for gracing the world with new music.

"...There was happiness because of you♥️," Lively wrote, repurposing lyrics from Swift's new song "Happiness" off her latest album. "Happy happy birthday."

"Thank you for #Evermore Absolutely nothing better than getting presents on other people’s birthdays. 🎈 love you," Lively added.

Swift's longtime bestie Gigi Hadid took to her Instagram story to share a snuggly pic showing the pair laying together in pajamas and smiling for the camera.

"Happiest 31st year, my T! Wish we could be together to celebrate," Hadid wrote. "Love you so much."

Gigi Hadid/Instagram

Cara Delevingne also shared a throwback pic to the old days, when people could celebrate holidays together, from Swift's big 4th of July bash in Rhode Island in 2016.

"Happy birthday @taylorswift. You continue to inspire me and I'm so grateful for our friendship," the Carnival Row star captioned the photo of herself and Swift standing side-by-side and looking out across her backyard. "Cheers to you queen!"

Cara Delevingne/Instagram

Here's a look at how some of Swift's other superstar besties paid tribute to her on her birthday:

Maren Morris/Instagram

I have to send a special happy bday to the creator of our families soundtracks of 2020 @taylorswift13 Our daughter Tish asked me today to tweet you a happy bday. You have awakened an artist inside her and there is not greater gift you can give our family. Thank you! — Abby Wambach (@AbbyWambach) December 13, 2020

Ryan Reynolds/Instagram

Happy birthday @TaylorSwift13! Wishing you a day so special, it becomes folklore and remembered evermore. pic.twitter.com/gdeIgsfSHU — Ryan Seacrest (@RyanSeacrest) December 13, 2020

I just love @taylorswift13 for committing to bringing so much magic to a time in which she knows so many of her fans may be suffering. This is the least profitable era of music we’ve lived to see and she’s working very hard because it makes people happy. That’s really somethin’ — h (@halsey) December 13, 2020

On her birthday, Swift gave fans yet another gift -- an incredible remix of her new single "Willow."

"Not to be all ‘iTs mY BiRtHdAY & I jUsT wAnNa DaNcE’ but... it is and I do. So we’ve released the willow dancing witch version, remixed by Elvira, a bad ass female producer I really respect 💪💃," Swift wrote on Instagram on Sunday.

The music video for "Willow" dropped Thursday night, alongside her entire new Evermore album, which Swift described as the "sister album" to folklore, which she released back in July.

Check out the stories below for more on Swift's new music.