#TaylorIsFree Trends on Twitter As Taylor Swift Fans Celebrate She Can Now Re-Record Her Old Music

Taylor Swift is free to re-record her old songs, and fans couldn't be more excited.

The whole journey to her musical freedom began in July 2019, when Scooter Braun bought the rights to Swift's records recorded with Big Machine.

This didn't sit right with Swift, who penned a passionate open letter condemning Braun and Big Machine and kicking off a highly public feud.

However, according to Swift, even though she couldn't own her original masters, her contract allows her to re-record her music at a point in the future. Swift then announced that she planned on re-recording her first five albums when the time came. Specifically, November 2020.

So, as of Sunday, Swift is reportedly legally allowed to re-record new versions of her first five albums, giving her a brand new level of freedom over the ownership of her own music, and fans are freaking out about it.

"NOVEMBER IS HERE! This is the month I’ve been most looking forward to since like July/August last year and I’m so excited!!! Taylor can re-record 🥺 #TaylorIsFree TAYLOR IS FREE," one Twitter user wrote, while another excitedly posted, "The whole world was waiting for this moment #TaylorIsFree"

If Swift opts to re-record her first five albums -- Taylor Swift, Fearless, Speak Now, Red, and 1989 -- it will be a historic direction for an artist, and one that could impact how music rights ownership is considered across the board.

Swift spoke with Robin Roberts in August 2019, where she first confirmed that she planned on re-recording her earlier music.

"That’s true and it’s something that I’m very excited about doing because my contract says that starting November 2020, so next year, I can record albums one through five all over again," Swift said during her CBS Sunday Morning interview. "I’m very excited about it. I just think that artists deserve to own their own work. I just feel very passionately about that."

Since that interview, Swift has subsequently dropped two albums, Lover and then folklore this past July.