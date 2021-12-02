Tayshia Adams Says She's 'Really Hurt' After Chris Harrison's Response to Rachael Kirkconnell's Racist Actions

Tayshia Adams is expressing her disappointment in Chris Harrison's remarks during his interview with Rachel Lindsay earlier this week. In an Instagram Story on Friday, the former Bachelorette, told her followers that she was "really hurt" by what has transpired this week, following the backlash against the Bachelor host and contestant Rachael Kirkconnell.

"I am really hurt and disappointed and confused at the ignorance when it comes to race. But the things that have come to light about the Bachelor franchise this past week have just been eye opening and I want to talk about the interview that was had between Chris Harrison and Rachel Lindsay regarding some of the actions from a current contestant, Rachael Kirkconnell," Adams expressed. "The photo that she was in, is racist. The party she attended, racist. Her actions have been racist. When there are blatant forms of racist acts, you cannot be defensive of it. It speaks volumes and I just have to say that I am really hurt by this response."

In an interview with Lindsay, Harrison defended current Bachelor contestant Kirkconnell from allegations of racism and encouraged people to offer her "grace." After Matt James' Bachelor premiere, a user on TikTok accused Kirkconnell of bullying her in the past for dating Black men, and last week, another user accused Kirkconnell of liking racist photos. Photos have also surfaced of Kirkconnell at an Old South plantation-themed party while in college.



Harrison later apologized on Instagram for "wrongly speaking in a manner that perpetuates racism" during the interview. Kirkconnell also issued an apology on Thursday for her "offensive and racist" actions, and reposted the letter from her co-stars on her Instagram Story.

Adams, meanwhile, continued on her Instagram Story, letting people know that she would be discussing the matter in more depth on her podcast, Click Bait.

"I just really hope when in regards to change and trying to do better that every positive step isn't met with two steps back, because that's how it feels like it's going and it does not feel good," Adams stated. "But I also want to acknowledge everyone that has formed together from the franchise and has stood up and said something. I see you, I hear you, I thank you. I appreciate you. Let's be better."

During the Click Bait episode, Adams reiterated her comments, adding, "This hit me on a different level since I am the current Bachelorette, the first biracial lead…What I feel is ignorance. To be clear, really, all everyone was looking for was a little bit of accountability…There was no sense of 'What she did was wrong.'"

Co-host Natasha Parker also said, "His response was just not OK. Not OK in my opinion."

"Even still so many people are like, 'Well…well… but, but.' We have gained so many allies and there have been so many Bachelor people who have reached out to me," Parker said. "But it's just sad because were a part of this franchise, and people can't help but to feel like Matt James, and even you Tayshia to a certain extent, was a band aid when they got so much heat about not having a Black Bachelor and only having one Black Bachelorette…and still it's like racism is a cancer that keeps plaguing this franchise."

As for Joe Amabile, he added, "[Harrison's] the host of the show. I definitely think he came across ignorant. He apologized, is that good enough? I don't know."

Lindsay, meanwhile, said during her podcast, Higher Learning With Van Lathan and Rachel Lindsay, on Friday, that she was having a hard time accepting Harrison's apology. She also shared that Harrison reached out to her directly before issuing a public apology, but noted that the Bachelor Nation host's words didn't ring true to her.

"I'm having a really, really hard time reasoning or really taking in and accepting this apology and I'll tell you why," she said. "When I finished that interview with Chris Harrison, he had no problems with it. He was fine. He texted me after. He appreciated the conversation. He was like, 'Yeah, I'll probably get a little flack.' He thought it was great that we could disagree but do it in a civil way."

"It wasn't until the backlash came next, it wasn't until people started talking, people started demanding and calling for different things that he then apologized to me and then apologized publicly," she said.

