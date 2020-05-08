‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Kailyn Lowry Drinks a Placenta Smoothie After Giving Birth to Her Fourth Child

Kailyn Lowry had an unusual drink just days after welcoming her fourth child. The 28-year-old Teen Mom 2 star took to her Instagram stories on Tuesday to share a selfie of herself holding up a pink beverage.

"Can you guess what I'm drinking?" she captioned the pic, tagging the Lancaster Placenta Co.

She later shared another shot of the half-consumed drink, writing, "If you guessed my placenta, you're right! Blended with fresh fruit and almond milk. Couldn't taste the placenta at all!"

Kailyn Lowry/Instagram Story

Kailyn Lowry/Instagram Story

Lowry isn't the first celebrity to consume her own placenta after giving birth. The practice is said to have lots of nutritional benefits. The Kardashians and Hilary Duff are among the stars who have opened up about their decision to consume their own placenta, which can be done in a variety of ways including eating it or swallowing it in pill form.

Lowry previously revealed to E! News that she welcomed her fourth son on July 30.

"No name yet but we are all healthy and so in love," she said. "I can check giving birth during a pandemic off my bucket list now."

The baby is her second child with ex Chris Lopez, with whom she also shares a 2-year-old boy, Lux Lowry. The MTV star also has a 10-year-old son, Isaac Rivera, with her ex Jo Rivera, and a 6-year-old son, Lincoln Marroquin, with her ex Javi Marroquin.