'Teen Mom 2' Star Leah Messer Talks Dating and If There's a Chance for Her and Ex Jeremy Calvert (Exclusive)

Leah Messer is single, but if she chooses to mingle, her three daughters have some requirements! The 29-year-old Teen Mom 2 star shares 11-year-old twins Ali and Aleeah with ex Corey Simms and 8-year-old daughter Addie with ex Jeremy Calvert.

Leah spoke with ET's Deidre Behar about fans' hopes that she might rekindle her romance with Jeremy, whom she divorced in 2015.

"Things with Jeremy are great," Leah tells ET of her ex. "We do what's best for Addie."

Despite fans' interest in a rekindled romance between the two, Leah is firm on her stance that it's not going to happen.

"I do see the comments, even when I do the questionnaires, it's always, 'Are you and Jeremy going to get back together? You should get back with Jeremy,' and the answer is no," she says. "I think we have sealed that. I, personally, do not want to get back with Jeremy. We'll never be getting back together. I think we do well as being Addie's parents and at the end of the day, that's all it will ever be."

That being said, the reality star is open to dating more now that her kids are older.

"My girls are starting to sleep by themselves and they're getting older," she says. "So now I'm like, alright, maybe, maybe I should go on a date or something. When they're with their dad for a week, I'm like, alright, it's a little quiet in the house."

Her requirements for a suitor include someone who "obviously loves kids, someone that's very compassionate, career driven and a good work ethic."

Her kids plan to put Leah's future partner through a more rigorous test. Addie joined her mom during part of her interview and revealed that she and her siblings have a quiz for her potential boyfriend.

"If my mom ever has a boyfriend, we already have a test down," Addie shares. "We give him, like, two months to figure it all out and then we test."

The test includes hard-hitting questions like knowing Leah's favorite color and animal.

Though Leah says she previously got married to both Corey and Jeremy for "religious reasons," she doesn't necessarily hold those same views anymore.

"Now I just feel like it puts a lot of pressure on your relationship," she shares. "I just, I don't know why don't we necessarily have to have papers to make it a good relationship? So I don't know. I don't know."

As for her time on the MTV series, don't expect to see Leah exiting anytime soon.

"Honestly, I'm here for the ride. I've been a part of the show from the beginning, and I stay committed to that," she says of Teen Mom 2.

Noting that going through two divorces and a battle with addiction on camera was "really difficult," Leah recalls a moment from 16 and Pregnant that she'll never get over.

"Most embarrassing moment is peeing myself on national television. I'll never live that down," she quips. "I'll always be known as the girl on 16 and Pregnant that pissed her pants."

Despite these moments, Leah wouldn't change a thing.

"There are times that it's difficult just to air so much personal stuff out there, but I know that so many other people can relate and I think that's, at the end of the day, that's what's important to me," she says.

Teen Mom 2 airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.