'Teen Mom OG' Star Catelynn Lowell Shares Moving New Tattoo for Her 'Two Angels in Heaven'

Catelynn Lowell doesn't want to forget the two children she's lost. The 28-year-old Teen Mom OG star announced earlier this month that she'd suffered a second miscarriage after her first in 2018.

The MTV star decided to honor the children she and husband Tyler Baltierra were never able to welcome with some meaningful ink.

Earlier this week, Catelynn shared a small drawing of a baby angel, writing, "Getting this little cutie on me today for our two angels in heaven ❤️👼👼."

She later shared a close-up image of the fresh ink, writing, "Thanks so much @lancekellar666 for this very special art ❤️👼👼."

Catelynn and Tyler placed their daughter, Carly, up for adoption in 2009 while on 16 and Pregnant. They then welcomed daughter Novalee in 2015 and baby Vaeda in 2019.

Catelynn has been open in the past about struggling with her mental health following her 2018 pregnancy loss. She went to a mental health treatment facility in Arizona following the loss to help get the emotional help she needed.

"If they weren’t around, I probably would’ve offed myself. Seriously, I’m sure a lot of people can relate," Lowell said of her family during a Teen Mom OG episode at the time. "It’s like, I don’t want to live another day like this."

Earlier this month, Catelynn opened up on social media about her miscarriage, writing, "I WAS Pregnant and excited to share it with all of you and I am heartbroken to reveal that I lost the baby. I am sharing this to let you know you are not alone. We are all in this together and everyone experiences pain, loss, and the recovery from it."

If you or someone you know needs help, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).