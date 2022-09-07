'Teen Mom' Star Cheyenne Floyd Recalls Being Shot at 13 Times While Driving in Car With Her Kids

It's been a difficult time for Cheyenne Floyd and her fiancé, Zach Davis, as they deal with the aftermath of a traumatizing shooting. In the premiere episode of MTV's Teen Mom: The Next Chapter, Cheyenne and Zach detailed a recent shooting that took place while they were driving with Cheyenne's two children -- daughter Ryder, 5, whom she shares with ex Cory Wharton, and son Ace, 1, whom she shares with Zach -- in the car.

"We're just riding and the music was playing. It was a normal car day and Chy looks at me and goes, ‘What is that?' It was a green beam on my face," Zach recalled.

They noted that it was a man holding a gun, and not just any man.

"It was somebody we both knew," Zach said. "He's been here at Chy's house. There are pictures with him and all of a sudden you start hearing shots. He hit the car 13 times, and we crashed into the back of a Prius. It was the worst feeling in the world."

Somehow everyone in the family remained unharmed in the shooting.

"God literally covered us that day because every cop who was there said they don't understand how we are all alive," Cheyenne said, tearfully calling it a "miracle." "I had to pinch myself to make sure I understood that I was alive."

The alleged shooter was not named during the episode nor was a motive given for the attack.

The couple appeared at a Los Angeles County Courthouse but the alleged gunman did not appear, leaving the family with "zero closure."

"I feel like he didn't kill us, but he took so much from us," Cheyenne told her mother and sister, before adding of her children, "They're just babies. They were not supposed to go through that."

While the episode aired Tuesday night on MTV, Cheyenne took to Twitter to share her feelings in light of the shooting.

"We have had the hardest year but we are alive and extremely blessed," she wrote. "Thank you to our friends and family who have been going through this hell with us. We got this 🖤 @zachtdavis."

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.