'Teen Mom' Star Zach Davis Sentenced to Jail for DUI

Zach Davis has been sentenced to jail time. The Los Angeles County court confirmed to ET that, earlier this month, the Teen Mom star was sentenced for a June 2020 incident.

Davis pleaded not guilty to driving under the influence of alcohol and driving with a suspended or revoked license, and pleaded no contest to driving with a blood alcohol content of 0.08 percent or more.

He was sentenced to 60 months of probation, 120 days in LA County Jail and four days of community labor. He was also ordered to participate in an alcohol treatment program.

Davis has been ordered to surrender himself at Van Nuys Courthouse West on Nov. 1 at 8:30 a.m.

Davis' sentencing came the month after he and Cheyenne Floyd tied the knot, following their April 2021 engagement. They share a 1-year-old son, Ace. Cheyenne is also mom to Ryder, 5, from a previous relationship.

The couple is currently appearing on Teen Mom: The Next Chapter together.