'Teen Mom's Jenelle Evans Celebrates Son Jace's 13th Birthday: 'Mind Blown'

Jenelle Evans can't believe it, but her firstborn just turned 13, and the Teen Mom 2 star revealed how they celebrated!

The former reality TV star took to Instagram on Friday and shared a video of the shindig that included an elaborate, dirt bike-themed cake to the actual birthday gift (what else?!), a dirt bike! She captioned the post, JACE IS 13 YEARS OLD 🤯💗😭 #HappyBirthday #MindBlown."

In the video, Evans can be heard saying, "It was his 13th birthday this week," before reeling off the birthday activities. She revealed that they all headed to Olive Garden for lunch. When it came time to revealing the cake, everyone seemed impressed, with the cake itself looking like a huge tire.

"Honestly, I didn't need to get a cake this big," Evans can be heard in the video. She added that all he wanted to do was spend all day riding his dirt bike.

Evans shares Jace with her ex, Andrew Lewis. He was out of the picture when MTV cameras documented her life. Her mom, Barbara, a fan favorite, helped raise Jace while Evans struggled to get her life together.

She's currently married to David Eason. They share 5-year-old daughter Ensley. Evans also shares 8-year-old son Kaiser with ex Nathan Griffith.

Evans joined the Teen Mom franchise in 2011. She was fired from the show in 2019.