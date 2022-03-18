'Teen Mom's Leah Messer Shares How Daughter Ali Is Progressing With Muscular Dystrophy

Leah Messer is giving fans an update on her daughter's muscular dystrophy battle. The 29-year-old Teen Mom star took to Instagram on Thursday to reveal that her 12-year-old daughter, Ali, heard "all great things" during a check-in with her doctor. Ali was diagnosed with a rare form of the disease in 2014.

"He sees more of an improvement than he ever has, mind & body," Messer wrote of her daughter's doctor. "He said what he sees is remarkable because she seems a lot stronger. 700+ of her type of #MuscularDystrophy He gave a lot of credit to her love, hard work and dedication to reaching horseback riding goals that she sets for herself."

Reflex is still the same but strength is better- pulmonary is better- weight and growth chart is better than it has ever been," she continued. "He even asked to take a photo with her. We love Dr. Tsao and are so grateful for his practices and guidance over the years."

Messer ended her post with encouraging words for her daughter, and by expressing her gratitude to those that support her family.

"Keep working hard and staying dedicated Ali girl. We love you and are so proud of you!" she wrote. "A special thanks to all of you who believe in and support my girl."

When ET spoke with Messer last year, the reality star revealed that horseback riding is an activity that all three of her daughters enjoy doing together. In addition to Ali, Messer is mom to Aleeah, 12, and Addie, 9.

"They love it. I mean, honestly, I cried. I'm emotional AF, OK?" Messer told ET of watching her daughters horseback ride together. "... To see them all do something together, it brought them closer. I was emotional about it because I was like, 'What do we do? How do I get them closer?' Ali couldn't participate in activities that Aleeah could do. So, to see them be able to do all of that together, it was emotional."

In the same interview, Messer gushed over "everyone that has been a part" of her journey for more than a decade, while she's been appearing on MTV.

"I will always remain that humble, loving person. That's just who I am. I'll never change," she said. "I'm just really grateful for it, this opportunity. I'll always be grateful. It has taught me so much. It's allowed me to explore things that I probably never would have."