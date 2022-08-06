Teresa Giudice Marries Louie Ruelas

The self-proclaimed queen of New Jersey has married her king! ET can confirm that Teresa Giudice and boyfriend Louie Ruelas tied the knot on Saturday.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star and Louie, who she began dating in 2020, said their "I do's" during a romantic ceremony where the bride walked down the aisle to "Ava Maria," at the Park Chateau Estate & Gardens in East Brunswick, New Jersey.

A source tells ET, “He had vows but spoke from his heart. She read her own vows.”

The bride wore a white mermaid gown with a stunning silver tiara that topped off her look. The groom was the perfect complement to his wife, in a white jacket with black pants and a black bow-tie.

The ceremony was attended by a host of housewives including her NHONJ castmates, Margaret Josephs, Dolores Catania, Jennifer Aydin and Jackie Goldschneider.

In addition to other housewives which included, Dorinda Medley, Kenya Moore, Ashley Darby, Alexia Echevarria, Cynthia Bailey, Phaedra Parks and Chanel Ayan.

Not in attendance for the nuptials was fellow RHONJ and Teresa's sister-in-law, Melissa Gorga and Teresa's brother, Joe Gorga. Teresa's former best friend, Dina Canton (nee Manzo), also opted out of attending the ceremony.

While fans may not have scored an invite to the big event, ET has learned the wedding was filmed as a special for Bravo, likely to air after the 13th season of Real Housewives of New Jersey.

This marks the second nuptials for the Bravo reality star, 50, who split from longtime husband Joe Giudice in December 2019 after 20 years of marriage. At the time of their breakup, Joe had been deported to his native Italy after serving more than three years in prison for fraud. Together, they share four daughters: Gia, 21, Gabriella, 18, Milania, 16, and Adriana, 13. Louie was also previously married and welcomed two sons, Louie Jr. and Nicholas, with his ex-wife, Marisa DiMartino.

While vacationing in Greece in October 2021, Louie got down on one knee and proposed to Teresa. "You are the LOVE of my life, my best friend, my soulmate ❤️ I promise to always love you every second of every day and always be there for you and your 4 beautiful daughters," he wrote on Instagram. "I devote myself and my purpose in life to our goals and dreams. I am so grateful to walk this life with you not alone but together hand in hand until we are old."

Now, they're officially beginning that life together as husband and wife -- a union, Teresa believes, spurred by her late parents.

"I was at the Jersey Shore, where I rented a house for six weeks and he rented a house," she previously recalled to ET. "He's never been at the Jersey Shore before. He rented a house for a week, and he was leaving the shore house and that's how we met … at the same street I talked to my parents to ask them to send me someone amazing. I said, 'Ma, Papa, send me someone that is everything that you ever wanted for me. And everything that I want,' and I put it out in the universe. I really did. Everything I wanted. A couple of weeks later. I walk by, and I see Louie."