Teresa Giudice's Husband Louie Ruelas Addresses Melissa and Joe Gorga's Wedding Absence

Louie Ruelas shut down a claim that his wife, Teresa Giudice, sent her brother, Joe Gorga, and sister-in-law, Melissa Gorga, a bill after they did not attend the couple's highly publicized wedding last weekend.

Ruelas refuted the rumor in an Instagram comment, writing, "We would never in a million years ask for money from Joe and Melissa - we are not petty. Joe and Melissa were missed."

Speculation surrounding the couple's absence from the reality star's nuptials surfaced almost immediately following Saturday's festivities.

"Something bad went down while filming the new season," a source told ET. "It's like Teresa wants Joe's life to be ruined and at Melissa’s expense."

A second source alleged, "The sad part in all of this is that Teresa will not stop until Melissa and Joe are divorced. They have tried for years to have a relationship with Teresa, but are officially done trying. It’s sad but the situation is too toxic."

Fans got a sense of drama between them when Teresa and Melissa addressed the future bride's decision not to include her sister-in-law as a bridesmaid during the season 12 reunion. On Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen in April, Melissa confirmed that she had not spoken to Teresa since taping the reunion. The two did reunite briefly at the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED ceremony in June.