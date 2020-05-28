'Terrace House: Tokyo' Cancels Season Following Hana Kimura’s Death

The current season of Terrace House: Tokyo has been canceled following the death of star and pro wrestler Hana Kimura.

On Wednesday, the Terrace House verified Twitter account released a statement which read, "Terrace House Tokyo 2019 - 2020 has been cancelled. No new episodes will be released or produced."

Japan's Stardom Wrestling confirmed early Saturday morning that Kimura, who joined the cast of Terrace House: Tokyo on episode 20 of the hit reality series, had died at age 22.

"Stardom fans, We are very sorry to report that our Hana Kimura has passed away," read Stardom Wrestling's statement. "Please be respectful and allow some time for things to process, and keep your thoughts and prayers with her family and friends. We appreciate your support during this difficult time."

Kimura's last social media posts worried some fans. "I love you, have a long, happy life. I’m sorry," she captioned her last Instagram pic, which was shared Friday, according to the Washington Post. The outlet also reported at the time that Kimura had posted several troubling tweets, which had since been deleted. A cause of death has not yet been officially released.

Kimura came from a wrestling family, as the daughter of pro wrestler Kyoko Kimura. Hana won her first title in 2016, later winning a Goddess of Stardom Championship as well as the Artist of Stardom Championship twice.

Terrace House: Tokyo, a popular reality show that follows a group of men and women living together in the Setagaya ward of Tokyo, Japan, began streaming on Netflix Japan last fall. The show halted production in April due to the coronavirus pandemic.

See more on stars we've recently lost in the video below.