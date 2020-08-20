Terry Bradshaw Is Going Stir-Crazy in Quarantine: Watch New 'Bradshaw Bunch' Trailer (Exclusive)

NFL legend, sports broadcaster and sometimes actor Terry Bradshaw is going stir-crazy during quarantine.

ET exclusively premieres a new trailer for Bradshaw's upcoming docuseries, The Bradshaw Bunch, which debuts Thursday, Sept. 17 on E!.

In the series, Terry and his family -- wife Tammy; his three grown daughters, Rachel, Lacey and Erin; and his grandchildren -- let cameras in on their hectic, unpredictable lives as they quarantine together in rural Oklahoma.

As the minute-long teaser portrays, the Bradshaws are all about hijinks, pranks and yes, even sweet life moments. From Terry agreeing to walk one of his daughters down the aisle to him dressing up as a unicorn to him practicing his lines for an erectile dysfunction commercial, the family is always up to something.

"You never know what's going to happen in life," Terry says in the clip. "The one thing you can always count on is family."

Watch the exclusive teaser below.

The Bradshaw Bunch premieres Thursday, Sept. 17 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on E!.

