Terry Hall, Lead Singer of The Specials, Dead at 63

Terry Hall, lead singer of the English ska band The Specials, has died. He was 63.

In a statement released by The Specials on Monday, the band said Hall died on Sunday, Dec. 18, after a brief illness.

"It is with great sadness that we announce the passing, following a brief illness, of Terry, our beautiful friend, brother and one of the most brilliant singers, songwriters and lyricists this country has ever produced," the band wrote on Twitter.

"Terry was a wonderful husband and father and one of the kindest, funniest, and most genuine of souls. His music and his performances encapsulated the very essence of life… the joy, the pain, the humour, the fight for justice, but mostly the love," the statement continued. "He will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him and leaves behind the gift of his remarkable music and profound humanity. Terry often left the stage at the end of The Specials' life-affirming shows with three words…'Love Love Love.'"

Hall was one of the founding members of the punk-ska group The Specials, which came to prominence in the late 1970s with their debut single "Gangsters," off of their self-titled debut album. This album also included a few of the band's biggest hits, including "A Message to You Rudy" and "Too Much Too Young."

Hall and The Specials are also known for their songs "Ghost Town," "Do Nothing" and "Stereotype."

In the early '80s, Hall left The Specials, along with fellow bandmates Lynval Golding and Neville Staple, and they formed the band Fun Boy Three. Hall also later fronted the bands The Colourfield and Vegas, among others, before reforming with The Specials in 2008.

Hall is survived by his wife, Lindy Heymann, and their son, as well as two children from a previous marriage.