Tessa Thompson Says She Got Hit by a 'Real Monster Truck' on New Year's Eve

Tessa Thompson's end to 2020 didn't go as expected. On Thursday's episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live, the 37-year-old actress told the host about the car accident she got into on New Year's Eve.

"I have been staying in, although for New Year's Eve I was like, 'What could be safe? I could drive from my house to one other house,'" she recalled of thinking of a COVID-19 safe, solo activity. "So I drove up a mountain to go to a cabin. And I thought, 'This will be totally safe, 'cause I won't see anybody. But I got into a car accident, so I did have a socially distanced interaction."

She didn't just get into a car accident with any vehicle, though, rather Thompson says it was a "big monster truck" that collided with her.

"It is as monster as a truck could be driving with a regular commercial license," she said. "Yeah, I got hit. But I'm safe, obviously."

Despite the initially scary incident, the Westworld star said that the other driver "was very lovely in the end," noting that neither of them was hurt.

"I feel like I'm used to car accidents because I was born and raised in Los Angeles, so it feels like accidents are my birthright. I've had many of them. But this was a pleasant one," she said. "I think after this year, there's such gratitude at being alive. It was sort of the sweetest, loveliest accident of all the ones I've had, in a way."

"Also, it made total sense. It's the only way to end this year would be to get into a car accident," she said of 2020.

Thompson is set to begin filming the Michael B. Jordan-led Creed 3 "very soon," as well as Thor: Love and Thunder, the latter of which she previously revealed to ET will star Christian Bale in the role of the villain.

"Christian Bale is going to play our villain, which is going to be fantastic," she said. "I've read the script. I can't tell you much. Lots of exciting text messages exchanged between Natalie and I. We're going to have fun. Taika [Waititi] is writing [and] directing. Some familiar faces. Some new people coming into the mix."

