Teyana Taylor Confirms She's Playing Dionne Warwick in an Upcoming Biopic: 'That's My Girl'

Teyana Taylor is already working on her next role! Earlier this week, the A Thousand and One actress was a guest on Tamron Hall and revealed that she has officially signed on to play Dionne Warwick in an upcoming film.

"We're already working on it," Taylor told Hall when asked about possibly playing the legendary songstress.

"We're at the building process right now," the 31-year-old triple-threat star said. "I always wanted to make sure I could lock in with any person I would be playing."

Taylor went on to reference Angela Bassett's Oscar-nominated performance as Tina Turner in What's Love Got to Do With It and Jamie Foxx's Oscar-winning performance as Ray Charles in Ray.

"I miss when movies was like that," she shared. "When you really get to know them and tap in and bond with them."

Taylor noted that she has been doing her homework, and speaking with the 81-year-old Warwick.

"We talk almost every day," she said. "That's my girl. Me, her and her son, yeah."

When it comes to telling Warwick's story, Taylor shared that she is all about getting it right and making the musician feel safe.

"I've always been a firm believer and always just stood on safety, you know what I'm saying? She's had a wonderful career, you know, and I think right now it is about making her feel as safe as possible to be able to tell her story," she explained to Hudson, who recently portrayed Aretha Franklin in Respect. "Because a lot of these stories get misconstrued or extremely dramatized to an extent, and that's not like where we really want to go."

Warwick recently told her story in her own words with her HBO Max documentary, Dionne Warwick: Don't Make Me Over.

In October, the "That's What Friends Are For" singer told Sherri Shepard that Taylor was in talks to play her.

"We've been on the phone several times. She's done her homework, She knows more about me than I know about me," Warwick said, adding that Taylor is a "hoot."

"I love her very, very much. She's on it," she added.

And as early as February 2021, Warwick revealed she had a project about her life in the works, telling Entertainment Weekly that Taylor "is certainly a talented young lady with whom I've had the pleasure of interfacing. In fact, we had a conversation last night on the telephone. She's very excited about the prospect of being involved and she's also going to be very, very much involved in directing it and putting together parts and parcel of how we see this going."