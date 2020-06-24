The Amazon Summer Sale Is Like Prime Day for Fashion: Shop the Big Style Sale now

Clear your schedule for the Amazon Summer Sale, also called The Big Style Sale, which focuses on discount summer fashions. Amazon's Big Style Sale, Amazon's biggest sale in fashion to date, kicks off Monday, June 22. Although Amazon Prime Day is postponed indefinitely, their Amazon fashion summer sale includes white hot sales, and deep discounts from loads of fashion brands that offer markdowns up to 80% off.

Not only does the sale include Amazon brands, but it also features luxury brand markdowns within Shopbop, which Amazon acquired in 2006. That means shoppers will see deep discounts on brands like Kate Spade, Tory Burch, Rebecca Minkoff, Marc Jacobs, Tumi, and many more.

According to CNBC, the online retail giant intends to jumpstart sales to sellers and retailers whose sales were drastically affected by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic as well as the postponement of the annual Amazon Prime Day, which is usually held in July. The Amazon Fashion Summer Sale also serves as an opportunity for shoppers who have been hit financially in recent months to find deals and buy things at a discounted price.

After a notice was sent to sellers seen by CNBC, an Amazon spokesperson confirmed to CNBC that the event is happening. "The Big Style Sale is slated to take place later this month and will include seasonally relevant deals from both established and smaller fashion brands," the spokeswoman said. "We are delighted to help brands connect with our vast global customer base for this event."

In addition to everyday essential items, Amazon devices, tech gear and books, Amazon has gained traction in the fashion space. And just like with all its other offerings, customers can find pretty much anything they're looking for via Amazon Fashion: major brands like Levi's, Tory Burch, Skechers and Ray-Ban, indie designers (which the company is spotlighting right now through its A Common Thread initiative with Vogue and the Council of Fashion Designers of America) and its own in-house fashion labels. We're expecting to see even more major deals, markdowns and discounts roll out across fashion categories including clothing, watches, men's clothing, shoes, and jewelry.

See all the fashion deals and deep discounts here. Also, don't forget to continue checking back with ET Style this week as we update you on our picks from the biggest and best fashion deals from the Amazon Summer Sale which get released multiple times a day throughout the week.