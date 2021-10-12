'The Baby-Sitters Club' Stars React to Season 2 Surprises (Exclusive)

Spoiler alert! Do not proceed if you have not watched season 2 of Netflix's The Baby-Sitters Club.

The Baby-Sitters Club is back in session! Netflix's delightful tween comedy launched its second season on Monday, and our favorite baby-sitters went through some big life changes. Over the course of the season, the members of the BSC endured a devastating loss (R.I.P. Mimi!), entered into first relationships and even overcame major family conflict. But through all the twists and turns that life presented to them, they had each other's backs.

Young star Momona Tamada, who plays Claudia Kishi, opened up to ET's Leanne Aguilera about the season's pivotal penultimate episode, "Claudia and the Sad Goodbye," where her character finds out her beloved grandmother died and goes on a journey through grief.

"I bawled my eyes out reading the script. It's really beautifully written," Tamada said of her initial reaction. "I'm just so thankful to being able to tell that story. I think it's very interesting to see how Claudia handles and how she copes with this situation. For example, Stacey, she was always there for her, which I think Claudia is very grateful for and the script itself was just so beautiful and I'm so happy that we were able to incorporate a lot of Japanese traditions into the episode."

Another surprise during the season came when it was revealed that Claudia's older sister, Janine, was actually in a relationship with Ashley. "What's so special about it is how inclusive it is," Tamada acknowledged. "And being able to tell that story as well, it's something I'm just so proud to be a part of."

Elsewhere, Kristy (Sophie Grace) got one step closer to becoming a true member of her blended family after Watson (Mark Feuerstein) expressed his desires to formally adopt her and her brothers.

"When I read that script on the airplane to Canada, I started crying on the airplane," Grace shared. "And Vivian [Watson], who plays Mallory, was sitting right next to me and she was like, 'Are you OK?' And I was like, 'Have you read this episode yet? No, I am not OK!' It was so cute. And it's honestly, just the most heartwarming thing. And filming it was so cute. I'm so excited for everyone to see it."

Meanwhile, Stacey (Shay Rudolph) continued to learn how to navigate her diabetes while her parents' marital problems began to add pressure to her home life.

"Still keeping it very realistic with her struggles with diabetes, but I think it's also really great to see that she still has family struggles too. That is a very normal thing to have as a teenager," she said. "And I think a lot of people watching at home will be able to relate to that aspect of her as well because obviously, there are other characters whose parents are divorced, going through seeing their parents get remarried, all that stuff. But I think it's great to show Stacey struggling with it in that moment and having... the awkwardness and the tension."

And Mary Anne (Malia Baker) grew into her own and started a romance with Logan (Rian McCririck). Baker noted season 2 marked a major shift in Mary Anne's role within the BSC -- for the better.

"With Mary Anne, I'm really excited to see how the episode of her and Logan pulls off. But she also is that advice teller and that sense of comfort throughout a lot of the girls, with Claudia and then with Kristy at the end talking about her dad and then talking about Mimi," Baker said. "There's just those things that I'm excited to have Mary Anne be that nurturing soul and that comfort side that we didn't get to see throughout the first season because she was usually the one that's crying. She says 'sorry' all the time. I'm excited for you guys to see that part."

There was a casting switch for Dawn in between seasons with original cast member Xochitl Gomez leaving at the end of season 1 to co-star in Marvel's Doctor Strange sequel. Newbie Kyndra Sanchez steps into her shoes this year and the show wasn't afraid to make reference to the change right off the bat.

"In season 1, Dawn was all good with everything. She had her life put together and she never got upset. And then in season 2, you really see her bottle up all of her emotions until she just explodes," Sanchez recalled. "You see how she handles having anxiety. All the girls struggle through something, and this is specifically what Dawn struggles with. I think it's really important to see that for other people who might be struggling with anxiety, to see that they're not alone and there's other people that have it and struggle with it. And you just really get to see her handle that."

As for what the Baby-Sitters Club cast would like to see in a hypothetical third season, they have their personal checklists ready.

"Just continuing Claudia's journey. I would love to see how she continues to cope with the loss of her grandmother," Tamada said. "It'll be interesting to see what problems she faces that may have been affected by that situation as well. I'm just very excited to explore more if we get another season."

"I really hope, if we have another season, they include Kristy's Krushers. Her softball team," Grace shared. "I really hope they do that."

Added Sanchez: "As you know in season 1, Dawn's parents are divorced. I would love to see her spend time with her family, spend time with her brother and her dad, maybe go to California. She's a California girl at heart. And it would just mean a lot to me if she gets to spend more time with her family."

The Baby-Sitters Club is now streaming on Netflix. For more, watch below.

