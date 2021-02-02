'The Bachelor': Fans React to Queen Victoria's Awkward Exit and Fiery Last Words

Queen Victoria has been usurped! Overthrown? Either way, her reign is over!

While she wasn't queen of Matt James' heart, Victoria was queen of all the drama this season on The Bachelor -- until she was sent home on Monday night's episode. As expected, Victoria didn't go silently.

"I honestly feel so sorry for you that you would listen to hearsay and not all of the facts behind a situation," Victoria hissed at Matt after the rose ceremony, with her arms crossed over her chest. "So, goodbye."

Matt didn't say a word -- and neither did the other women -- as Victoria walked out.

"You think I'm going to go hug him goodbye? No! And he just stared at me. Like, how dare you! He is not my king and I am still a queen. Matt is a jester. The fact that he chose Katie over me? [Gag.] Yeah Matt, I feel sorry for you for your choices," she told the camera after her elimination.

"I would be very surprised if the girls are like, OK that I left. The whole house is going to feel like sh*t that I was gone. Like, I brought so many people joy," Victoria continued. "Whatever! Matt's not the guy for me. I'm never dating another Matt as long as I live, ever. I hate that name now."

After weeks of watching Victoria cause drama in the house, fans took to social media to react to her departure.

watching victoria say her goodbye to matt and the girls #Bachelor #bachelorabc pic.twitter.com/P23yzWpl1H — All things bachelor (@bachelorbitchhh) February 2, 2021

#thebachelor



Victoria: does Matt want a wife who creates drama or does he want a wife like me



Bachelor Nation: pic.twitter.com/8ug9zCjQm3 — tayshia adams fan account (@finalr0se) February 2, 2021

Victoria: And he just stared at me. Like, how dare you?

Also Victoria:#TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/9EL0ZFxr0T — the bachelor & bitchelor 🌹 (@acceptedrose) February 2, 2021

not Victoria trying to hide in the back #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/NguvJfzOcG — the boonk collective (@boonkcollective) February 2, 2021

Bachelor Nation: we did it! victoria is going home!! #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/gyCV0Ak1d3 — petty betty (@ghost_realtor) February 2, 2021

Victoria signing up for The Bachelor, saying her only skill is Gaslighting #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/EBF5AtEGFV — i just really like the bachelor (@just_bachelor) February 2, 2021

Matt: I thought Victoria had a big heart.



Bachelor nation: pic.twitter.com/Z1Mj4FFjxF — Starfighter Reviews (@StarfighterRev1) February 2, 2021

Victoria's elimination didn't come as a big surprise. Matt had sat down with her at the cocktail party earlier in the episode to confront her about calling contestant Ryan a "ho." He had just sent home Anna, after she spread rumors about Brittany being an escort -- a claim which Brittany denied.

"I had this conversation with Ryan, and before I could even ask her a question, she's crying. And I'm just like... it was kind of similar to how my conversation with Brittany went about Anna," Matt said. "Now I'm doing the other women here a disservice by not making this a safe space for everybody. People's words are so powerful, and when you said that Ryan was a ho for being a dancer..."

"That was completely taken out of context!" Victoria tried to explain.

"Like, I'm just curious, what context would calling someone a ho be acceptable to be taken in?" Matt asked, to Victoria's silence. "I just have a lot to think about."

The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.