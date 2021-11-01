'The Bachelor' Sneak Peek: The Women's 'Fight' for Time With Matt James Gets Physical (Exclusive)

The fight for Matt James' heart has begun -- and it's already getting physical. ET's exclusive sneak peek at Monday night's episode of The Bachelorsees the women battle each other in a version of Capture the Flag called "Capture the Heart."

"We were in the middle of a group date where we were all taking wedding pictures with Matt, and then Chris Harrison comes in and he basically says we have to fight to get time with Matt," contestant Kristin explains in the clip.

"There's a little bit of tension in the house, so this should be, like, entertaining," MJ adds.

The ladies, all dressed in different wedding dresses, head into the woods at Nemacolin Woodlands Resort, where Chris, Matt and the photographer who was on Tayshia Adams' wedding photo date with Zac Clark on The Bachelorette are all waiting.

"We're about to play 'Capture the Heart.' I'm going to split you up into two teams. The team who captures the other team's heart, takes it back to their wedding arbor is the winner," Chris tells the women. "On the horn, we will battle."

Chris sounds the horn, and the ladies go at it, with Kit taking a nasty fall, Serena C. getting a lashing, and Matt struggling to believe what's going down. Watch the full clip in the video player above.

In an interview with ET last week, Matt said that being able to laugh was one of his must-haves in a relationship (and said spicy food and lying were his deal breakers).

"A person has got to be able to laugh," he shared. You have to be able to laugh at yourself because life is too short to take everything so serious. So, [I need] someone to have fun with. You gotta have a good time."

Fans will find out on Monday if the women had fun with "Capture the Heart." The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.