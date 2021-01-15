'The Bachelor': Victoria Graphically Describes Her Matt James Fantasy in Racy Sneak Peek! (Exclusive)

If it wasn't already clear, contestant Victoria is very into BachelorMatt James. And on next week's episode of the ABC dating show, she reveals why.

ET's exclusive sneak peek at the episode shows the women on a group date inspired by Chris Harrison's book The Perfect Letter. They're challenged to write their own "love story" with Matt to read in front of a live studio audience -- where Victoria seemingly has no problem translating love into lust.

The date begins with a special guest, Bachelor alum Ashley Iaconetti, reading a sexy excerpt from Harrison's book, which has "a lot of sex in it," she reveals. That already has the women on edge.

"This is going to be very uncomfortable for everybody," Bri tells the camera.

Anna admits that looking at Matt, "telling him what it would be like with me -- yeah, that's intimidating."

Victoria, however, has no reservations about the challenge. She describes exactly what she wants to do with Matt -- and it's a lot more than kissing him with his eyes open.

"And then she pushed him onto his back so she could [bleep] his [bleep] because she needed him [bleep] at that very moment," Victoria she reads from her journal, preparing for her moment on stage.

"Oh wow," Ashley reacts. "You're going to make an impression, I'll tell you that."

Watch the full clip in the video player above.

Monday's episode of The Bachelor ended on a cliffhanger, with Sarah almost fainting at the rose ceremony after drama between Victoria and Marylynn. While the sneak peak reveals Victoria was given a rose, it's unclear if Marylynn also moved on to the next week.

While the women expressed doubt over Victoria's claim that Marylynn was manipulative and "toxic," Matt said during Monday's episode that he didn't know what reason Victoria would have to lie. But if he finds out Victoria wasn't being truthful, that doesn't bode well for this season's "queen."

In an interview with ET earlier this month, Matt said lying was his biggest relationship deal breaker.

"Honesty [is a must-have]," he revealed. "We gotta be able to trust each other, so if you're a liar then that's a non-starter."

The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC. See more in the video below.