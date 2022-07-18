'The Bachelorette' Alum Jed Wyatt Is Engaged to Ellen Decker

Jed Wyatt is officially a fiancé again! On Sunday, The Bachelorette alum revealed that he is engaged to Ellen Decker.

“Ellen, you are the greatest joy of my life. Getting to spend so much time with you has taught me so much. Above all, our ability to work through difficult situations has been very impressive,” the 28-year-old singer wrote.

Along with the post, Wyatt shared a carousel of pictures that showed him on one knee popping the question. in another picture, Decker -- who wore a white dress -- leaned in to give her new fiancé a kiss. In another, the couple kiss in front of a sunset. Showing off her new bling, Decker held hands with Wyatt as she gave the photographer a close-up of the rock.

“We never turn and run on each other, we face life head on and figure it out. We had people doubt us, and we would laugh," Wyatt wrote. "We had days where we drove each other nuts, and we would always come back to resolve. We’re rooted in a love deeper than anything I could have ever prayed for.”

Wyatt revealed that he proposed to Decker on Friday during her birthday celebrations and that the run-up to the big moment “took a toll” on him.

“Leading up to Friday, July 15th, I felt so many different emotions. Turns out, spending a few months knowing you’re going to propose to the woman of your dreams can take a toll. But every possible second of struggle that led to this moment was worth it,” he wrote. "Ellen is the coolest, most fun, funny, down to earth, hardest working, healthiest eating, routine doing, long walking, breath of fresh air I’ve ever met. Facts are this, I don’t remember what I said down there on one knee, but with the tears flowing, Ellen Decker said yes to me. I am elated to get to spend this life with you. I get to love you, protect you, support you, and buy you endless amounts of sprinkles. Waking up next to that ring on your hand the past couple days has been one of the happiest feelings I have felt in my life. You deserve it all, Ellen. Without further ado, how perfect is my fiancée. I have to say a huge thank you to @hahajoel for taking these photos. Couldn’t have captured it like this without you.”

Wyatt’s fiancée commented on the post, sharing her excitement. “I love you so much Jed Wyatt!! You and me forever baby.”

Decker took to her Instagram page to share how her now-fiancé made her birthday weekend extra special.

“The beginning of our forever.. Safe to say Friday night made it the best birthday weekend ever. I have bawled me eyes out the past 48 hours and still feel like I’m dreaming..😭," the fitness influencer wrote next to the same set of photos posted by Wyatt. "I knew this man was my husband the moment I met him. I can’t believe you’re mine forever @jedwyatt. You’ve been the biggest blessing in my life. You have taught me so much about relationships, fitness, animals, music, and have been so patient with me. Jed you are hilarious, friendly, loving, hardworking, talented, a family man, and always know how to cheer me up.”

She continued, “Regardless of all the ups and downs, we have always fought for each other. We continuously choose each other at the end of the day. You have never given up on us no matter how hard the day is, I’ve truly never experienced a love like this. I can’t believe I get to wake up to you the rest of my life. Here’s to our forever!🥂🥰."

Bachelor Nation showed the couple some love in the comments section.

“OMGGGGG YESSSSS!!!!! So happy for you!!!!!!❤️❤️❤️❤️,” Jana Kramer wrote.

“Congratulations you two!!! ❤️,” Garrett Powell added.

“Yay! So happy for you two,” Hannah Godwin said.

Wyatt was the winner of The Bachelorette season 15 with Hannah Brown but the two broke up shortly thereafter. The country singer announced his relationship with Decker in November 2019 -- months after Brown ended their engagement.