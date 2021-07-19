'The Bachelorette': Andrew S. Reveals If He's Still Open to a Relationship With Katie (Exclusive)

Andrew Spencer is leaving the door open for a potential romance with Katie Thurston. On Monday night's episode of The Bachelorette, Katie sent the pro football player home in heartbreaking fashion.

ET spoke with Andrew at the taping for the upcoming Men Tell All special, and he confessed that, though the breakup is "still a little raw," he isn't completely ruling out the possibility of trying a relationship with Katie again if she turns out to be single.

"The way we kind of left, it was just kind of a bunch of questions in the air. There was a lot of love there," he said. "... I've seen the show and it's kind of tough [to watch]. At this day, at this time, I just think we need to talk. If anything, I would love to just sit down and talk with her one day, just kind of hang out and just see where her head's at."

After Katie decided not to award Andrew a rose during Monday's ceremony -- instead selecting Justin, Michael A., Greg and Blake as her final four -- the pair shared a tearful goodbye, where the Bachelorette praised the pro football player, but admitted to having stronger feelings for the remaining men.

Following their devastating conversation, though, Katie told a producer that she was unsure if she did the right thing. Those feelings lingered into the next morning, when Andrew showed up at Katie's door in an effort to end things on a positive, rather than tearful, note.

The pair said goodbye again after that, but their breakup saga pushed on when Andrew offered Katie a note on his way out of the door. After Andrew left, Katie took in the note, which read, "If you change your mind... I’ll be waiting," and immediately raced down hallways and stairs to catch up with him.

"Obviously the first breakup was tough and then going back in and doing that thing, that was also really tough. I just let her know like, 'Hey, I don't wanna do this Bachelor process anymore. So if you want to possibly continue this outside of that, I would definitely be open to it,'" Andrew told ET. "That's what I meant when I wrote that on the card."

After a hug and even more tears, Katie asked Andrew if he'd be interested in staying, an offer he declined.

"For a good couple weeks, I debated whether I made the right decision or not. But ultimately, it came down to [the fact that] she already told me she had stronger connections with the other guys," Andrew said. "For me to jump back in knowing I'm already behind, it was just something I didn't want to put my heart through again."

Despite the heartbreak, Andrew, who became a fan-favorite for his fake British accent, told ET that he doesn't regret his time with Katie, and even gushed over his relationship with the bank marketing manager.

"We were completely ourselves the whole time. We were so comfortable with just being our authentic selves. I think I got the real Katie. We talked about real conversations every single time that we met. We just only grew from there," he said. "Maybe the British accent would've worked a little bit more if I would've kept that up, but I'm not mad at how our relationship went."

The Bachelorette airs Mondays on ABC. ET has got you covered throughout the entirety of Katie's season with recaps, interviews and exclusives. Check out all of our Bachelorette coverage for the latest.