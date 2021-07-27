'The Bachelorette': Katie Thurston Reveals the Advice She's Given Michelle Young (Exclusive)

Katie Thurston is excited for Michelle Young's journey to find love. ET spoke with the current Bachelorette at the taping for her Men Tell All special, and she revealed the advice she's given to the upcoming franchise lead.

"I've spoken to her as much as I can because I know it's any day now they're gonna take her phone away," Katie said of Michelle, whose season will start filming later this summer. "I think the biggest advice I've given her is to just be open. Don't close yourself off too early. I think guys can surprise you... weeks later when you don't expect it."

With Katie down to Blake Moynes, Greg Grippo and Justin Glaze as her final three men, the bank marketing manager revealed there's one previous suitor who she thinks could be a good fit for Michelle.

"I actually think Josh would be a good match for Michelle for sure," Katie said of the IT consultant who appeared on her season. "They just have very similar personalities. He is such a sweetheart and I think that's what she's looking for, someone who's just so kindhearted. That's something that Josh really offers."

ABC/Craig Sjodin

While fans recently learned that Michelle's season of The Bachelorette will premiere in October, not much is known beyond that, including who will be serving as host.

"Oh my gosh, this is like a pinch-me moment every single day," Tayshia said of hosting The Bachelorette. "Will we be back for Michelle's season? We don't know, but we sure hope so."

"We sure hope so," Kaitlyn agreed. "We have had so much fun together."

Michelle Young's season of The Bachelorette will premiere Tuesday, Oct. 19 on ABC. Until then, ET has got you covered throughout the entirety of Katie's season with recaps, interviews and exclusives. Check out all of our Bachelorette coverage for the latest.