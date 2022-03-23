'The Bachelorette': Meet Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia's Potential Suitors

Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia are ready to hand out the roses! On Wednesday, ABC released the names, photos, ages and hometowns of 35 men who may appear on the upcoming season of The Bachelorette, which will feature two leading ladies for the entirety of their journey.
The men in question, who range in age from 23 to 36, hail from across the U.S., with 12 potential suitors calling California home. Also of note is the fact that two of the men, Joey and Justin Y., appear to be twins. The 35 men will be edited down, likely to 30 suitors, before Gabby and Rachel's journey begins.
When Gabby and Rachel were announced as the next Bachelorettes during the finale of Clayton Echard's season of The Bachelor, the women each told host Jesse Palmer what they're looking for in a mate.
Rachel said she's looking for "someone that’s supportive and someone that loves me," while Gabby said she wants a man who's "emotionally intelligent, mature, who can challenge me."
"Having a friend by my side is the best thing I could ask for," Gabby gushed of Rachel.
"I am so happy for her. I truly am. This is insane and I’m excited to do this journey with you. We did it once together," Rachel added, alluding to their time on The Bachelor. "I feel like we both have been through so much, so I’m ready for us both to get our happy ending."
Keep scrolling to see the 35 men who could vie for Gabby and Rachel's hearts.
Alec G., 27, from Houston, Texas
Aven J., 29, from San Diego, California
Brandon H., 23, from Carlsbad, California
Chris A., 30, from Redondo Beach, California
Colin F., 36, from Chicago, Illinois
Corbin S., 27, from Birmingham, Alabama
Erich S., 29, from Santa Monica, California
Ethan K., 27, from New York, New York
Hayden M., 29, from Tampa, Florida
Jake R., 27, from Scottsdale, Arizona
James C., 25, from Los Angeles, California
Jason A., 30, from Santa Monica, California
Joey Y., 24, from Brookfield, Connecticut
John A., 26, from Nashville, Tennessee
Johnny D., 25, from Palm Beach Gardens, Florida
Jordan H., 35, from Tampa, Florida
Jordan V., 27, from Alpharetta, Georgia
Justin B., 32, from Solana Beach, California
Justin Y., 24, from Brookfield, Connecticut
Kirk B., 29, from Lubbock, Texas
Koy S., 25, from Scottsdale, Arizona
Logan P., 26, from San Diego, California
Mario V., 31, from Naperville, Illinois
Matt L., 25, from San Diego, California
Michael V., 31, from Long Beach, California
Nate M., 33, from Chicago, Illinois
Nick G., 30, from Nashville, Tennessee
Quincey W., 25, from Miami, Florida
Roby S., 33, from Los Angeles, California
Ryan M., 35, from Boston, Massachusetts
Spencer S., 27, from Chicago, Illinois
Termayne H., 28, from Naperville, Illinois
Tino F., 28, from Playa Del Rey, California
Tyler N., 25, from Rio Grande, New Jersey
Zach S., 25, from Austin, Texas
Season 19 of The Bachelorette will premiere Monday, July 11 on ABC.
