'The Bachelorette': Meet Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia's Potential Suitors

Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia are ready to hand out the roses! On Wednesday, ABC released the names, photos, ages and hometowns of 35 men who may appear on the upcoming season of The Bachelorette, which will feature two leading ladies for the entirety of their journey.

The men in question, who range in age from 23 to 36, hail from across the U.S., with 12 potential suitors calling California home. Also of note is the fact that two of the men, Joey and Justin Y., appear to be twins. The 35 men will be edited down, likely to 30 suitors, before Gabby and Rachel's journey begins.

When Gabby and Rachel were announced as the next Bachelorettes during the finale of Clayton Echard's season of The Bachelor, the women each told host Jesse Palmer what they're looking for in a mate.

Rachel said she's looking for "someone that’s supportive and someone that loves me," while Gabby said she wants a man who's "emotionally intelligent, mature, who can challenge me."

"Having a friend by my side is the best thing I could ask for," Gabby gushed of Rachel.

"I am so happy for her. I truly am. This is insane and I’m excited to do this journey with you. We did it once together," Rachel added, alluding to their time on The Bachelor. "I feel like we both have been through so much, so I’m ready for us both to get our happy ending."

Keep scrolling to see the 35 men who could vie for Gabby and Rachel's hearts.

Alec G., 27, from Houston, Texas

Aven J., 29, from San Diego, California

Brandon H., 23, from Carlsbad, California

Chris A., 30, from Redondo Beach, California

Colin F., 36, from Chicago, Illinois

Corbin S., 27, from Birmingham, Alabama

Erich S., 29, from Santa Monica, California

Ethan K., 27, from New York, New York

Hayden M., 29, from Tampa, Florida

Jake R., 27, from Scottsdale, Arizona

James C., 25, from Los Angeles, California

Jason A., 30, from Santa Monica, California

Joey Y., 24, from Brookfield, Connecticut

John A., 26, from Nashville, Tennessee

Johnny D., 25, from Palm Beach Gardens, Florida

Jordan H., 35, from Tampa, Florida

Jordan V., 27, from Alpharetta, Georgia

Justin B., 32, from Solana Beach, California

Justin Y., 24, from Brookfield, Connecticut

Kirk B., 29, from Lubbock, Texas

Koy S., 25, from Scottsdale, Arizona

Logan P., 26, from San Diego, California

Mario V., 31, from Naperville, Illinois

Matt L., 25, from San Diego, California

Michael V., 31, from Long Beach, California

Nate M., 33, from Chicago, Illinois

Nick G., 30, from Nashville, Tennessee

Quincey W., 25, from Miami, Florida

Roby S., 33, from Los Angeles, California

Ryan M., 35, from Boston, Massachusetts

Spencer S., 27, from Chicago, Illinois

Termayne H., 28, from Naperville, Illinois

Tino F., 28, from Playa Del Rey, California

Tyler N., 25, from Rio Grande, New Jersey

Zach S., 25, from Austin, Texas

Season 19 of The Bachelorette will premiere Monday, July 11 on ABC.