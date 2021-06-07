'The Bachelorette' Season Preview Teases a Surprise Arrival, Heartbreak and a Declaration of Love

Katie Thurston's season of The Bachelorette will not lack drama. At the end of Monday's season premiere, fans got a sneak peek of what's to come on the 30-year-old bank marketing manager's journey for love, and there will be no shortage of tears, heartbreak or romance.

The preview kicks off on a high note, showing lots of shirtless men on a cowboy-themed date. Katie's adventure and romance-filled dates take center stage next, with her sex positivity on full display.

"I'm embracing who I am and if a guy can't accept me being sex positive or talking about sex, it's just not gonna work out," Katie told ET's Nischelle Turner ahead of the premiere, before revealing that she did "have sex in the Fantasy Suites."

The swooning continues in the preview, with multiple men expressing their feelings for Katie, and the leading lady telling one guy, "You make me happy every day."

"When we're together, it's magic," she says of one of the men, before whispering "I love you" to another. The lovey-dovey feelings are no surprise, as Katie told ET that she falls "in love more than once" throughout the course of her season.

The drama truly begins when Blake Moynes arrives late, shocking Katie and angering the men who've been there since day one.

"I am a little bit late to this, but Katie is the one, so I just had to show up," Blake explains in a confessional, before one man tells him to "get the f**k out of my way."

Blake is known to fans of the franchise, as he appeared on both Clare Crawley and Tayshia Adams' seasons of the show. Blake having dated Tayshia, Katie told ET, made things "a little awkward" for her, as the former Bachelorette serves as one of the show's hosts this season alongside Kaitlyn Bristowe.

"The way Tayshia handled Blake is something that's very involved, so you'll just have to see kinda how that pans out," Katie teased to ET. "… She got to talk to Blake first."

Mike is the focus next, as the 31-year-old gym owner addresses his virgin status. "I didn't think it would come this quick," he says, perhaps referencing the show's Fantasy Suites. "Sex is not something I take lightly."

Katie had nothing but nice things to say about Mike, telling ET that he was "someone who surprised me."

"You guys will have to see how that relationship develops," she said. "I mean, it gets intense."

The preview continues with one man admitting that he came on the show "for followers," an ambulance arriving, men emotionally breaking down, and Katie sobbing over having her time with one of her suitors "cut too short."

"I came here to fall in love. Do I continue here or do I just leave now?" Katie questions in the preview, before walking away from the cameras while saying, "I am done. I am done. I am done. Someone book my f**king flight home."

The moment when she was "ready to call it quits," Katie told ET, was one of many that made her journey "very hard." That's reflected in the last bit of the trailer when Katie tearfully says, "I'm just, like, heartbroken."

While Katie wouldn't share if her season ends with heartbreak or an engagement, she did say that she's "very happy" now.

"Everything happens for a reason, and when you embrace that and let go of control, then you find your happiness," she told ET. "I'm engaged to myself, that's what I've been saying for now."

The Bachelorette airs Mondays on ABC.