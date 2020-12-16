'The Bachelorette' Teases Ben's Possible Return in New Finale Sneak Peek! (Exclusive)

We've almost made it to Tayshia Adams' two-night finale of The Bachelorette, and she's got just three suitors left... right? Not so fast, according to ET's exclusive new promo -- which teases a potential return by fan favorite Ben Smith.

Viewers saw Ben eliminated on Tuesday's episode of the ABC dating series, with him admitting he "blew it" by not telling Tayshia he was in love with her at his hometown date. He seemed shocked and emotionless when Tayshia sent him home -- which then sent her into a tailspin, crying after his exit and wondering whether he cared about their relationship at all.

Eventually, she returned to make a toast to her final three -- Ivan, Zac and Brendan -- and the week of fantasy suites ahead. However, it appears things are about to get more complicated.

"This is the biggest decision of my life, and I have no idea what I'm going to do," Tayshia says in the promo, as Ivan, Zac and Brendan all comment on the magnitude of the situation.

Then, Tayshia gets a knock at her door... by an unexpected visitor. "What?" she asks, completely surprised. "I just want to cry."

See the full promo in the video player above.

In a November interview with ET, Tayshia said her season was full of "ups and downs" and fans will be able to experience the roller coaster of emotions along with her. "There's lots of happiness, but there's also some sadness in it," she shared, revealing that she fell in love with multiple guys.

"The one opportunity I had to think about [going in] was, my heart was ready," she added. "With those intentions, I sort of went with it and it worked."

The season finale of The Bachelorette will air over two nights next week, on Monday and Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC. ET's Lauren Zima will be recapping everything that goes down, directly after each episode. Watch ET Live on your Roku, Apple TV or Amazon Fire TV or you can stream on Pluto TV and Samsung TV Plus.