'The Batman' Sequel Gets 2025 Release Date as DC Universe Unveils New Film and TV Slate

The DC Universe is expanding, both in theaters and on HBO Max. On Tuesday, DC Studios co-chairmen and CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran unveiled a slate of film and television projects, which includes a release date for Matt Reeves sequel to The Batman as well as a new installment in the Superman franchise and Viola Davis' official return to the franchise as Amanda Waller.

Titled The Batman – Part II, the upcoming movie starring Robert Pattinson will debut in theaters on Oct. 3, 2025, while Gunn will write Superman: Legacy, which will be released on July 11, 2025. The latter will focus on the hero trying to balance his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing.

"Superman: Legacy is the true foundation of our creative vision for the DC Universe," Gunn said. "Not only is Superman an iconic part of DC lore, he is also a favorite character for comic book readers, viewers of earlier movies, and fans around the world. I can’t wait to introduce our version of Superman who audiences will be able to follow and get to know across films, movies, animation and gaming."

While no other details about both films were revealed, DC Studios did outline a plan for a long-term interconnected story for the franchise, with the new Superman movie kicking off the first chapter of new projects focused on "Gods and Monsters."



"As we craft the plan for DC Studios, we are thrilled to share with fans the first 10 stories they can expect from the unified DC Universe featuring some of our most well-known characters as well as the next generation of marquee characters," Safran said, adding that "chapter 1 tells cohesive stories that highlight love, compassion, and the innate goodness of the human spirit, all designed to minimize audience confusion and maximize audience engagement across platforms."

In addition to The Batman sequel and a new Superman installment, the other film projects include The Authority, which will follow WildStorm characters as they join the DCU and "take matters into their own hands to do what they believe is right;" a new take on Batman and Robin's father-son story inspired by Grant Morrison's comic series called The Brave and the Bold; Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, a sci-fi adventure based on Tom King's comic series; and Swamp Thing, about the origins of the superhero.

Gunn and Safran also announced a slate of HBO Max originals, including Creature Commandos, an animated series following a black ops team created by Amanda Waller; Waller, which will see Davis reprising her titular role and be written by Christal Henry and Jeremy Carver; Booster Gold, about a man who "uses basic technology from the future to pretend to be a superhero in present day;" Lanterns, a TV event series following intergalactic cops John Stewart and Hal Jordan; and Paradise Lost, a drama set in Themyscira and focused on the genesis and political intrigue of the Amazon women.