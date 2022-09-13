'The Bear's Jeremy Allen White Dishes on What He Knows About Season 2 (Exclusive)

Jeremy Allen White dishing out a few crumbs for what we can expect from season 2 of The Bear? Yes, chef!

ET's Matt Cohen spoke with the star of the hit Hulu series Monday night at Disney's Emmys after-party, where he admitted to just how little he knows about what's next for Carmy and his kitchen comrades.

"I don’t know anything. I haven’t read anything," he said. "I think we’ll build The Bear -- we’ll build the restaurant. I know that much."

In the final moments of the season 1 finale, viewers watch Carmy hang a sign in the restaurant window that reads, "The Beef is closed. Thank you for your patronage. The Bear is coming" -- a reference to the name of the restaurant he wants to start and a callback to the show's name.

Now, as the countdown continues to new episodes, the Shameless alum can add yet another role to his resume: the internet's boyfriend.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

"I’ve heard about it," he told ET of the title making the rounds online. "I have a pretty nice, healthy distance. I have Instagram. I don’t have Twitter. I don’t really pay too much attention."

Still, "It’s flattering," the father of two said. "It’s very nice."

Emmy viewers got to see White and his co-star, Ayo Edebiri, present the award for Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series. As Edebiri wrote on Instagram, "Thanks to the @televisionacad for letting me and Jeremy present."