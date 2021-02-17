The 'Below Deck' Season 8 Reunion Trailer Is Here! (Exclusive)

While their season might've been cut short thanks to COVID-19, the cast of Below Deck season 8 still has a lot of drama to unpack at their reunion -- and ET has your exclusive first look! Captain Lee Rosbach and his crew, chief stewardess Francesca Rubi, Bosun Eddie Lucas, chef Rachel Hargrove, stewardesses Elizabeth Frankini and Ashling Lorger, plus deckhands James Hough, Izzy Wouters and Shane Coopersmith, virtually connect with Andy Cohen in the Watch What Happens Live clubhouse to dig into all the ups and downs of one of the rockiest charter seasons the Below Deck franchise has ever seen.

Fans can expect to see Shane, who was fired just a couple of charters in, rattled by his co-workers' commentary about his time onboard, plus a deeper look into why Rachel temporarily quit her position. The crew takes Rachel to task for abandoning them, and she reacts to criticism about her drunken behavior. Viewers will also get an update from James and Elizabeth, whose boat-mance was fizzling out just before Francesca fired Elizabeth. Speaking of that, Elizabeth gets the chance to speak her mind on being let go, and makes an accusation against Francesca and Ashling that shocks the stews.

Check out the first look here:



While replacement deckhand Rob Phillips missed out on the reunion due to a tech issue, Izzy still takes a chance to say her piece when it comes to her frustrations with his attitude toward her after her promotion to lead deckhand. She also gets in a few jabs at James.

The Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen virtual reunion with the cast of Below Deck season 8 premieres Monday, Feb. 22, at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo. All previous seasons of Below Deck are available for bingeing on Peacock.