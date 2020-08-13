x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8 | cbs8.com

entertainment-tonight

The Best Beauty Essentials For the Beach

The Best Beauty Essentials For the Beach

If you're heading to the beach this summer (safely with a face mask), be sure to have beauty products that'll provide sun protection. Not only will they help prevent wrinkles and sunburn, it'll decrease the risk of getting skin cancer.

To help you choose the best beauty essentials to put in your beach bag, ET Style has gathered skincare, makeup and hair product that'll protect you from the harmful effects of UV rays and also be appropriate for water. Favorites include the new Fenty Skin 2-in-1 sunscreen moisturizer, Coola's scalp and hair mist and the ILIA tinted serum with SPF 40 that works as a lightweight foundation and skincare.

Shop the best beauty products to apply for the beach.

RELATED CONTENT: 

The Best Beach Hats for Sun Protection

Best Sunscreen of 2020 from Supergoop, Coola, Neutrogena and More

The Best Natural Hair Products -- Celebrity Hairstylists Weigh In